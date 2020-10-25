Madison healthcare workers host voting rally outside City County Building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Healthcare workers from the Madison area held a socially-distanced rally on Saturday afternoon to encourage people to vote.

Outside the City County Building, workers held signs and put posters on their cars that read ‘my vote is essential.’ It was part of a national movement for front line workers in battleground states to put out a call for action for early voting.

“If you know someone who hasn’t encourage them to vote, if they need help getting to the polls, help them do whatever you can to get the vote out because that really is the power - the power is in the vote," said Michael Elvord, who works at Meriter Hospital and the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Those at the rally said a vote is also sending the message of support for those who risk their lives to fight COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.