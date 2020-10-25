Advertisement

Mertz makes history in his first start for the Badgers

Graham Mertz ties the program record for touchdowns in a game (5) and consecutive completions (17) whil setting a new record for completion percentage at .952
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even as the most highly recruited quarterback in Wisconsin football history, Graham Mertz exceeded all expectations in his first career start for the Badgers.

The former 4-star recruit out of Blue Valley North in the Kansas City, Missouri area completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns while completing his first 17 passes of the game.

“It was definitely fun,” Mertz said after the No. 14 Badgers 45-7 win over Illinois.

The .952 completion percentage surpassed Alex Hornibrook’s .947 effort against BYU in 2017 for anew program mark while the five touchdowns tied Darrell Bevell in 1993 and Jim Sorgi in 2003 as single-game highs.

Mertz’s 17 straight completions tied Tanner McEvoy for a program record as well.

For the RS freshman under center, it was about much more than the numbers, but how he achieved them.

Mertz completed passes from sideline to sideline, attacked the middle of the field, sold the play action and made every throw with confidence that is rarely seen from a freshman in his first start. Regardless of how many stars they entered their program with.

“I owe it to coach (Jon) Budmayr and coach (Paul) Chryst. I mean we took a ton of time in one-on-one meetings and really sorted the gameplan out and we knew what we were doing and I felt confident in my ability to go execute.” Mertz said.

“In the end I just wanted to get a W and I’m most proud of that. I’m most proud of this team. This week of preparation was great for everybody. I felt like the o-line played great and I felt like our playmakers just kept making plays. So my expectations were to win the game and I exceeded my expectations but I’m happy we won.”

For junior tight end Jake Ferguson who caught seven passes from Mertz for 72 yards and three touchdowns, he saw the confidence click with Mertz right from the very first drive.

“I mean the kid’s smooth. The kid’s definitely smooth. He was smiling cheek-to-cheek after the first touchdown. He knew and everybody in that huddle knew that we were rolling.”

“It’s just awesome to see that out of him. First game I mean, Golly... kid can play.”

Junior cornerback, Rachad Wildgoose who has gone against Mertz everyday in practice expected his stellar performances to translate to the main stage.

“He do it everyday in practice. Nothing he did surprised me. Nothing he did is shocking. Everything he did is expected.” said Wildgoose after the defense allowed just 218 total yards and eight first downs.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Forward Madison closes out 2020 season with a rally for 2-1 win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Just to get their second season going, Forward Madison had to fight for every opportunity to practice and play and fitting for the Flamingos, that’s how their last match of 2020 ended. Forward Madison rallied late for a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II at their home away from home, Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 5: Edgewood takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s Week 5 of Friday Football Blitz and this week Edgewood took on Wisconsin Lutheran.

Football

UW Badgers defeat Illinois Fighting Illini

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Madison’s game against Illinois Friday night marks the kick off of the Big Ten season.

Football

Badger Game Day Guide: What football fans need to know ahead of kickoff

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Badger Football will take the field Friday night against Illinois, but this season has been full of changes so far.

Latest News

Badgers

Madison mayor joins letter urging Big Ten to take more COVID-19 precautions for football games

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway joined all the other mayors of all but one of the cities where Big Ten universities to sign an open letter to the conference

Football

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns.

Football

Big 8 Conference cancels winter sports conference competitions

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Big 8 Conference canceled winter sports conference competitions

Nba

REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

Badgers

Badgers release start time for Week 2 game at Nebraska

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It's a Halloween showdown for Wisconsin against the Cornhuskers.

Sports

Brady outplays Rodgers, Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By FRED GOODALL
It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.