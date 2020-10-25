Middleton PD to host ’COVID friendly trick-or-treat drive through event'

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just days away from the Halloween holiday, the Middleton Police Department has announced they will host a “COVID friendly trick-or-treat drive through event.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11:30 a.m to 1:00 p.m. Police say, “all you need to do is bring the kids & drive through our west parking lot."

Police will hand out Halloween bags with candy and other kid friendly items while supplies last. Additionally, each kid will receive a glow necklace to wear while trick-or-treating, if they are going out.

Trick-or-treating hours in the City of Middleton are set from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m that evening. Police say if families choose to participate, they should follow these tips from Public Health Madison & Dane County to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

