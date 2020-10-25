Monona beauty salon temporarily closes due to staff testing positive for COVID-19

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monona beauty salon will be closing its doors for a week as a result of three staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Studio Z Salon will be closed from Monday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

While the salon is closed, staff will spend time cleaning and disinfecting the salon and tools. The salon plans to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2.

Customers who have appointments booked over this time are asked to cancel or reschedule. Further updates will be provided via the salon’s social media page.

