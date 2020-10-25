MPD: Man arrested for OWI after beating delivery driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police arrested Robert L. Gipson just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday night after he battered a delivery driver.

At around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, several callers near W Washington Avenue and Park Street reported seeing a vehicle driving with something under it, with sparks coming off of the car.

When officers found the vehicle, the Gipson attempted to flee, almost striking a nearby pedestrian. He then ran away and got into the car of a delivery driver, and demanded they drive away. The driver refused, and Gipson beat him and tried to steal money from him. Gipson then moved to another car, where he also attempted to get in and steal from the victims.

Officers took Gipson into custody without incident, and he was charged with multiple offenses, including OWI, attempted robbery, recklessly endangering safety, battery and resisting.

