MPD: Suspect arrested after pulling fun on residents, running from police

(Pixabay)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly displayed a gun shortly after midnight Sunday when he was denied entry from a residence.

According to the Madison Police Department, Javonne Eatmon began arguing with residents on the 600 block of N Frances St. when they refused to let him inside. It was then that Eatmon allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Witnesses called the police who found Eatmon in the backyard of the residence. Police say he then took off running but was captured a short distance later and his firearm was recovered.

Police arrested Eatmon for several weapons related offenses and resisting arrest.

