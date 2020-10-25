MPD: Suspect arrested after pulling gun on residents, running from police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a man who allegedly displayed a gun shortly after midnight Sunday when he was denied entry from a residence.

According to the Madison Police Department, Javonne Eatmon began arguing with residents on the 600 block of N Frances St. when they refused to let him inside. It was then that Eatmon allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Witnesses called the police who found Eatmon in the backyard of the residence. Police say he then took off running but was captured a short distance later and his firearm was recovered.

Police arrested Eatmon for several weapons related offenses and resisting arrest.

