MPD: Suspect flees police, attempts robbery of multiple victims before arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect faces several charges after attempting to steal from multiple drivers in their cars and resisting arrest Saturday evening, police say.

Around 8:45 p.m. several callers reported seeing a vehicle driving with something dragging under it and causing sparks near W Washington Ave and Park St. Madison Police officers located the vehicle but it attempted to flee, almost striking a pedestrian, officers say.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified by police as Robert Gipson, took off on foot. Gipson got into the vehicle of a delivery driver and allegedly demanded they drive him away. The driver refused and police say Gipson battered the driver and attempted to steal money form them.

Gipson then ran to another vehicle and allegedly attempted to get into the car and steal items from the people inside.

MPD arrested Gipson and booked him into the Dane County Jail pending several charges including first offense OWI, attempted robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and resisting.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.