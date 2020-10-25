Reports: Wisconsin’s QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday.

Mertz, who helped secure a 45-7 victory over Illinois on Friday, has reportedly had one positive test result. UW Athletics awaits the result of a PCR test to confirm the results.

According to Big Ten protocol, the earliest a student-athlete can return to game competition is 21 days following a confirmed positive test.

Wisconsin’s next three opponents are Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday, Purdue on Nov. 7 and Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 14.

The next two quarterbacks on Wisconsin’s depth chart are sophomore Chase Wolf and junior Danny Vanden Boom.

Big Ten student athletes who test positive will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university to return to competition.

