Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans 35-20

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Rodgers played a near-flawless game and tied his season high for TD passes. The performance came after he threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown, with no TDs in a 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay last week.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

