Trump insists pandemic is winding down during Waukesha rally

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite the Wisconsin DHS reporting “very high” COVID-19 spread in 95 percent of the state’s counties and Wisconsin ranking among the worst in the country for COVID-19, President Trump insisted during his rally in Waukesha Saturday that the pandemic is winding down.

The President delivered remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Stein Aircraft Services Saturday evening. This was his second visit to the Badger state in two weeks and his fourth visit of the current election cycle.

Thousands were in attendance and social distancing did not appear to be in practice. Prior to the rally the campaign said attendees would be checked for their temperature and would be asked to wear a mask.

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement ahead of Trump’s visit to Waukesha, contending Wisconsin has “no signs of slowing down” as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

Also calling out the President and voicing concern about the rally, rural leaders unveiled a new digital billboard in Waukesha a day before Trump’s visit to the city. The Rural America 2020 billboard reads, “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” with an arrow pointing right.

#Wisconsin has one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country right now. So, of course @realDonaldTrump is doing a rally tomorrow not far from a field hospital that's been set up in #Milwaukee. As always, we're up with billboards outside the event to warn WI families. pic.twitter.com/W0nNsD2CMz — Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) October 23, 2020

Rural America 2021 also flew an airplane banner warning against the event Saturday.

We are warning #Wisconsin from the sky today. As #COVID cases surge, @realDonaldTrump is set to host a #superspreader rally this evening. This has been up over Waukesha and Milwaukee all day. Pics: https://t.co/8Mqmz2QrO4 pic.twitter.com/JRQ9YjK6TW — Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) October 24, 2020

“This seems like a joke but it is deadly serious,” steering committee member John Hendricks said. “Nobody wants to see a superspreader event in Wisconsin, particularly when we are experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the country.”

During the rally the President touted his trade policies and his efforts to stop our adversaries from pursuing nuclear weapons. He also emphasized his support for local law enforcement

President Trump held two other rallies Saturday before heading to Wisconsin, one in North Carolina and one in Ohio.

He is set to return to Wisconsin Tuesday for a rally in West Salem outside of La Crosse.

