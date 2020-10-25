Wisconsin less than 2k cases away from 200k total positive COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is less than 2,000 cases away from hitting 200,000 total positive COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services recorded 3,626 positive cases Sunday, bringing the total number of cases across the state to 198,166.

The new cases brough the seven-day average to just over 4k. This comes after Wisconsin hit a record-breaking 4,050 seven-day rolling average Saturday.

Of the 14,022 people tested Sunday, 10,396 were negative for COVID-19.

DHS recorded 8 new deaths Sunday, bringing total deaths to 1,778. Additionally, 95 more people were hospitalized Sunday, bringing total hospitalizations to 10,332.

On a county level, health officials reported 68 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin are at “very high” COVID-19 activity levels. The remaining four counties, Douglas, Burnett, Polk and Pierce are all at “high” COVID-19 activity levels.

Currently 155,814 people, or 78.6 percent, have recovered from the virus while 40,538 cases, or 20.5 percent, are still active.

