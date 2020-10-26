2 people seriously injured after being struck by car in Rock Co.

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were seriously injured after being struck by a car Saturday while they were attempting to walk across a highway in Rock County.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 7:25 a.m., two people were attempting to cross 5853 East County Highway X in the Town of Turtle. They were then hit by a vehicle driving eastbound on the highway, which continued driving the same direction without stopping, according to a news release.

Deputies continued, saying the people who were hit had serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the suspect’s vehicle was described as dark colored, possibly maroon or burgundy, and a 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. The car would have sustained passenger side headlight damage and possibly a passenger side mirror damage.

Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the suspect vehicle to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, 608-757-7911, or Rock County Communications non-emergency, 608-757-2244, or a shift-supervisor, 608-757-7917. Callers may also be anonymous.

