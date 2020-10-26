Advertisement

Ace, the eldery dog needing hospice care, has found a home

Ace (Forest County Humane Society)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society says after an overwhelming response for someone to provide ‘hospice care’ for an elderly dog named Ace, he’s found his new home.

The shelter put out a call for Ace last week. His new home was selected.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page Sunday, says in his new home he has other new siblings in various stages of his same circumstances. “They all bonded instantly and became the 'Super Senior Siblings Pack”.

Donations raised for Ace have been set aside in a fund to provide his needed medical care.

