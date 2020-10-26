Advertisement

Annual Dane Co. hunter sight-in to be held Nov. 7-20

(WDTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office annual Hunter Sight-In program will take place next month, Nov. 7-20.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the event is a tradition for local hunters to prepare for the upcoming deer hunt. The program allows hunters to sight-in their shotguns, rifles and pistols in a safe environment at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center.

The training center is located between Interstate 90/94 and Waunakee, at 5184 State Highway 19. It will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Citizens may only bring firearms that are legal for use in hunting deer in Wisconsin.

Instructors will be available to aid in the sighting and adjusting of firearms. It is $10 for the first gun and $5 for each additional gun.

Hearing and eye protection are required and will be provided, otherwise hunters may bring their own. Hunters will also be able to receive information on hunting laws, regulations and gun safety.

Face masks will be required inside the building and social distancing will be in practice. For additional information, contact the training center staff at (608) 284-2400.

