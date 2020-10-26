Contestants with Wisconsin ties represent the Badger State on The Voice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Wisconsinites are representing the Badger State on NBC’s show The Voice.

Madeline Consoer, Aaron Scott, and John Holiday all made it through their rounds of blind auditions on the singing competition show, and all three have ties to Wisconsin.

Aaron Scott, who went to college in La Crosse and lives in Tomah, is a self proclaimed “small town Wisconsin guy.” He said the experience thus far has been surreal, and described it as one of the scariest, but also most exciting things he’s ever done.

“Just the positive outreach and feedback I’ve been getting from the community, a lot of people saying things like, this is the best thing that’s happened in our 2020, it’s finally good to see some good news hitting the airways,” Scott said. “Just to be a part of that is humbling and it’s just fantastic.”

John Holiday is originally from Texas, but now lives in Appleton, Wisconsin. He’s an Associate Professor of Music at the Conservatory of Music at Lawrence University. Holiday said even though he’s new to Wisconsin, he’s already felt support from the community.

“It has been one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done in my life,” Holiday said. “It feels like, Oprah Winfrey would say, a yellow brick road of blessings, that’s what it feels like to me. A whirlwind of beautiful energy that you couldn’t image – you could never imagine.”

Holiday said it’s also been special being able to distract people from any grief, pain, or sadness they may be feeling during the pandemic through their music.

“Just for two to three minutes, to take them away from that fear that they’re going through, that’s beautiful,” Holiday said. “Just to remind them that there is hope. There’s a wonderful thing that we are all doing by being in the blinds and having gone through the blinds. It feels like a joy rising moment.”

Madeline Consoer, who is from Eagle River but currently lives in Nashville, said she always heard the stories of the “small town girl going out and trying to do big things,” but never thought it would happen until The Voice.

“It was so scary but so exciting, I have never been so nervous in my entire life,” she said. “And then I blacked out on the stage, I don’t remember even what I sang or what I said to the coaches. But afterwards I mean, it’s just one of the best feelings, I can’t even describe it. You feel like all the hard work you’ve done your entire life – it’s solidified, like you did it for a reason. It’s crazy but in a very good way.”

All three contestants also said the relationships they’ve built on the show have been one of the best parts of the experience.

“The people we’re matched up with in the battles, these are people that you develop relationships with, you’re friends with, you want their success, and you obviously want your own success,” said Scott. “It’s a funny balance of – it’s called a battle, you want to win, you want to move on, but you also respect the person you’re working with and you’re matched up with, and you want them to have the best success they possibly can.”

Consoer said it’s a humbling experience to sing alongside the other contestants, who she called “the top talent right now.” She said in addition to those friendships, it’s the ability to sing for the coaches that make the experience special as well.

“It’s singing in front of Kelly, Gwen, John and Blake and hearing their feedback. I mean out of anyone in the entire world you get to hear their feedback on your voice. It’s like the craziest thing,” she said.

Holiday said the other contestants on the show are now like brothers and sisters, and that the show itself is also affirming.

“It’s having the affirmation that your artistry matters, that your being - just being who you are is enough,” Holiday said. “That we are all born worthy, we don’t have to do anything to make ourselves worthy, we just have to be ourselves. So it’s really beautiful.”

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

