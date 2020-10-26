Advertisement

Coronavirus patient at Wisconsin field hospital say care is high quality

She says she was surprised by the high quality of care.
Inside the Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients
Inside the Field Hospital for COVID-19 patients(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Fox Valley woman treated at the state field hospital for coronavirus patients in suburban Milwaukee says her decision to transfer to the facility wasn’t an easy one, but she says ultimately she received better care.

Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Best not only tested positive for COVID-19, but was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and has asthma.

She was a patient in an Appleton hospital where officials asked her if she would be willing to move to the state’s Alternate Care Facility on the Wisconsin Fairgrounds in West Allis.

Best was the only patient there when she transferred last week. She says she was surprised by the high quality of care.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

News

First Official Snowfall - Here's how long snow chances will last

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Organizer: Petition to recall Gov. Tony Evers falls short on signatures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The petition needed 668,000 signatures and the organizers says they won't reach that number

News

’It’s important to democracy’: Madison companies give employees time off to vote

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Political expert says Mother Nature could dampen voter turnout

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Reports: Wisconsin’s QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Political expert says Mother Nature could dampen voter turnout

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Two polling locations on UW-Madison’s campus were closed on Sunday because of the snow and chilly temperatures.

National Politics

Trump aide: ‘We’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died; both totals are the world’s highest.

News

Verona Public Library to move to curbside pick-up in response to increasing COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The library said in a Facebook post that they feel a responsibility to do their part in preventing community spread of the virus.

Football

Reports: Wisconsin’s QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and George Balekji
Wisconsin’s next three opponents are Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday, Purdue on November 7 and Michigan in Ann Arbor on November 14.