Coronavirus patient at Wisconsin field hospital say care is high quality

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Fox Valley woman treated at the state field hospital for coronavirus patients in suburban Milwaukee says her decision to transfer to the facility wasn’t an easy one, but she says ultimately she received better care.

Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Best not only tested positive for COVID-19, but was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and has asthma.

She was a patient in an Appleton hospital where officials asked her if she would be willing to move to the state’s Alternate Care Facility on the Wisconsin Fairgrounds in West Allis.

Best was the only patient there when she transferred last week. She says she was surprised by the high quality of care.

