Advertisement

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY photo)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 election isn’t even over yet and one Democrat has already announced his plans for the next campaign. With just over a week to go before voters head to the polls to pick the president, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson revealed he will challenge incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson for his seat two years from now.

“Wisconsinites have had enough of Ron Johnson’s embarrassing tenure and I am not going to wait another day,” he said.

In announcing his candidacy, Nelson, who previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly, also pointed to his county’s plight against the coronavirus pandemic and declared there was a lack of leadership coming from Washington.

Nelson explained he chose to do it now because of the looming vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, calling the nomination and confirmation a “power grab” by President Donald Trump and Maj. Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Ron Johnson vowed to vote for Amy Coney Barrett even if he had to do it in a moon suit," Nelson said in a statement. "Instead of doing his job of helping Wisconsin through this crisis, he’s helping Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell push through partisan judges, disregarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes.”

With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

’It’s important to democracy’: Madison companies give employees time off to vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Some local companies are also encouraging their employees to volunteer as poll workers and paying them for their time.

News

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT

Local

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
The Madison Clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 election and, Saturday, showed voters how it’s done.

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Waukesha

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The former Vice President said in a written statement that Wisconsin has "no signs of slowing down" as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

NBC15 Investigates

NBC15 Investigates: Inside the Election Observers

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
Trained election observers are often sent to the polls by political parties although anyone can serve as an observer.

Politics

Storm washes out early voting Thursday at 5 Madison locations

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Heavy rains Thursday morning have forced Madison election officials to close half of its early voting locations for the day.

Politics

‘Panicked’ Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Scott Bauer
The Republican Johnson says he understands that people in Wisconsin “are not real nuts about a New York street fighter.”

Politics

More than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already voted

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It’s not even November and more than 100,000 people in Dane Co. have already cast their ballot for the upcoming election.

News

Digging deeper into the Gov. Evers recall effort

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday night that Polewczynski posted on Facebook about, “making up information” during news interviews.

Politics

Smaller Wisconsin cities manage first day of in-person absentee voting lines

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Sanika Bhargaw
Tuesday marks the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin and cities across the state said they had been busy all day.