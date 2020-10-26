DNR wants to raise mining fees, require more detailed plans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin environmental officials want to dramatically increase regulatory costs for mining in the state.

The Department of Natural Resources is developing new administrative rules that would increase regulatory fees and costs for nonferrous mining operations by nearly $502,000 per project.

The rules also would create a list of areas unsuitable for mining, including places with endangered species, unique geological features, wilderness areas, wild and scenic rivers, national and state parks and wildlife refuges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.