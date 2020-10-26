Gasoline demand shows “staggering” decrease from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The demand for gasoline has dropped significantly this October, showing the lowest demand measurement since mid-June.

According to report by the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand went down from 8.8 million barrels per day to 8.2 million barrels per day.

AAA explained Monday that while demand for gasoline does tend to fall around this time of year with less people out driving, it is “a staggering” 14% less than last October.

The company added that this summer brought an increase in demand compared to the spring, but COVID-19 cases increasing is causing a decline of fill-up activity. In fact, only five states saw increases in gas prices this week, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The national average of gas prices was $2.16 a gallon, which is the same as last week, but 44 cents cheaper than last year.

In Wisconsin specifically, the average price per gallon this week was $1.94, compared to $2.44 at this time last year. Madison and Janesville-Beloit both came in at $1.89 on average this week, decline from one year ago when prices averaged at $2.36 and $2.33 respectively.

Gasoline stock however increased from 227 million barrels of oil, which puts supplies at a 4 million surplus compared to last October.

