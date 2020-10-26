Officials urge those eligible to plan their vote this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attorneys general across the country, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, are urging eligible voters to plan how they will be voting for the 2020 presidential election.

The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) noted Thursday that they are united in protecting the rule of law so that voters can elect the leaders of their choice.

The Department of Justice noted that sources such as the National Association of Secretaries of State or the National Association of State Election Directors have given out information on voter registration, as well as the options for how to vote. Those who are voting by mail should follow instructions given out by state and local officials, fill out the ballot fully and return it. Ballots can be returned at an official drop-off place, by mail or anything listed under Wisconsin state laws.

The DOJ also acknowledged their officials are working to ensure a “free, fair and secure election.” They will be taking any allegations of election interference such as voter fraud or intimidation seriously.

“Moreover, we remind our fellow citizens that violence against persons or property is never an acceptable response to any election outcome and we condemn political violence of any kind,” the DOJ assured voters.

The NAAG is made up of 36 attorneys general and is a bipartisan coalition.

