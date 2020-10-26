Organizer: Petition to recall Gov. Tony Evers falls short on signatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An effort to recall Governor Tony Evers has fallen short, according to the founder of the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend, we have fallen short. We do not have enough signatures to turn in,” Misty Polewczynski posted to the group.

The group has about 80,000 followers.

The petition effort had until the deadline on Tuesday to gather 668,000 signature, but it sounds like they won’t have enough.

“This has been a movement like no other. We have faced countless obstacles and worked together to overcome them. I cant thank everyone who has given their time and energy to this enough,” Polewczynski wrote.

The recall petitioners criticize both Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for their handling of the pandemic response and protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In recent days, Governor Evers has been asking residents to quote 'decline to sign."

Post from Misty Polewczynski on the "Recall Evers Petition" Facebook page (WMTV)

