Advertisement

Packers, Bucks, Brewers join “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson challenged Wisconsinites to “Mask Up” last week as part of the same initiative.
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams are calling on residents Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks are joining the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition to create public education announcements for the public about COVID-19.

The coalition’s second PSA, which was broadcast on TV and on digital platorms, features Packers players Adrian Amos, Kenny Clark and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The three athletes ask Wisconsinites to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

“When it comes to COVID-19, Wisconsin has been playing a lot of defense lately,” Amos said.

The Brewers and Bucks will also join the initiative as it expands its effort.

“As Wisconsin continues to see the COVID-19 crisis grow, we must do our part to reduce infections and hospitalizations,” said Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Buck Alex Lasry.

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson challenged Wisconsinites to “Mask Up” last week as part of the same initiative.

“Stop the COVID Spread!” is made up of over 35 state health care, business and advocacy organizations that want to educate the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from students who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Study: Undecided, third party voters lean Biden

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

Mayors discuss state of election

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

UW awaits results of Badger QB COVID-19 follow up test

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

2 people seriously injured after being struck by car in Rock Co.

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Two people were seriously injured after being struck by a car Saturday while they were attempting to walk across a highway in Rock County.

News

Coronavirus patient at Wisconsin field hospital say care is high quality

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 vaccines trials to resume at UW-Health and UWSMPH

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

At least 15 cases of COVID-19 traced to area weddings

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wisconsin Department of Revenue to hold Unclaimed Property Auction now into November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Interested in some unclaimed coins, money, stamps, jewelry and other treasures?