Packers, Bucks, Brewers join “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams are calling on residents Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks are joining the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition to create public education announcements for the public about COVID-19.

The coalition’s second PSA, which was broadcast on TV and on digital platorms, features Packers players Adrian Amos, Kenny Clark and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The three athletes ask Wisconsinites to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

“When it comes to COVID-19, Wisconsin has been playing a lot of defense lately,” Amos said.

The Brewers and Bucks will also join the initiative as it expands its effort.

“As Wisconsin continues to see the COVID-19 crisis grow, we must do our part to reduce infections and hospitalizations,” said Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Buck Alex Lasry.

Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson challenged Wisconsinites to “Mask Up” last week as part of the same initiative.

“Stop the COVID Spread!” is made up of over 35 state health care, business and advocacy organizations that want to educate the public about the COVID-19 pandemic.

