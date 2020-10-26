Advertisement

Rare full moon rises for Halloween

It’s been 19 years since Madison saw a full moon on the spookiest day of the year.
An extra treat for Halloween -- the second full moon of October!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s no trick! You’ll see an extra treat up in the sky this Halloween - provided the clouds stay away!

October 2020’s second full moon - or blue moon - occurs on the morning of Oct. 31. The last time a full moon was seen over Madison on Halloween was back in 2001. This full moon is also considered a “micro” full moon. It’ll appear slightly smaller and dimmer since it’ll occur during apogee - when the Earth and the Moon are farthest apart. According to NASA, the Moon will be 253,000 miles away and appear almost 14% smaller than when the Moon is closest to Earth. Of course, this is barely noticeable to the naked eye.

The full moon on Halloween is a Blue Moon - the second full moon of the month. While the moon will appear slightly smaller & dimmer, this is barely distinguished by the naked eye.
This moon phase comes after the full moon on Oct 1 - also known as the Harvest moon. That’s the phrase to coin the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

Nowadays, the phrase “blue moon” is used to describe the second full moon in a month. Before, the phrase used to describe the third out of fourth full moon in an astronomical season. The moon will be more than 95% illuminated from October 29 - November 2.

