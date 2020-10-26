Advertisement

Second lady Karen Pence coming to Waterloo

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis City-County Building.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, cast absentee ballots about 8:15 a.m. Friday in the Indianapolis City-County Building.(NBC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Lady Karen Pence will head to Waterloo this week to rally supporters of her husband and President Donald Trump.

The Trump campaign announced Monday morning that Vice President Mike Pence’s wife would make the trip Wednesday. She is planning to headline the event that’s being held at 12:30 p.m. the The Venue at River’s Edge.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and tickets are general admission. People can register here.

Pence’s visit comes as the Trump campaign focuses on the Badger State as one of the keys to victory. So far this month, President Trump, the vice president, and multiple surrogates have all made the trip to support the president’s reelection bid.

