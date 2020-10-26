Snow comes to an end but the chilly weather sticks around

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Monday morning! There is a slight chance of snow first thing this morning, so don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes fly on the morning commute. Any chance for snow today will likely come to an end by midmorning. Even though it’s not likely, a few slick spots can’t be ruled out, since most places did drop to or below freezing. No major travel impacts are expected this morning. Make sure to have a car scraper handy this morning. If you park your car outside, you’re probably going to have to dust snow off your car.

Madison officially recorded its first measurable snow of fall 2020 on Sunday. The Dane County Regional Airport recorded 0.1″ on Sunday. The average date of the first measurable snowfall in Madison is November 13.

Sunday's Snowfall - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Make sure to layer up today. It’s going to be another mostly cloudy and chilly day. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. This is cold for this time of year. The average high for today is 55 degrees, so temperatures will be about 20 degrees below average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the north at 10 mph.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s areawide. A few places well north of Madison towards central Wisconsin could drop into the teens by Tuesday morning.

The ‘S' word this week is not snow. It’s sunshine! After Monday, most days this week will feature a lot of sunshine. We could use some sunshine and dry weather after all the rain will saw last week and the clouds over the weekend. Thursday is the only day this week we will have a slight chance of rain in the forecast.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

Despite increasing sunshine, Tuesday is going to be a chilly day. High temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday will be one of the warmer days this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.

From this distance, Halloween weekend doesn’t look very scary weather-wise. Expect lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 50s. Hopefully, the sky will be clear Saturday night so you can check out the Hunter’s blue moon. Also, don’t forget daylight saving time ends on November 1 at 2 a.m., so you’ll have to turn your clocks back 1 hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time Ends (WMTV NBC15)

