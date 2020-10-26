Advertisement

UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new political survey from UW-Madison shows that presidential candidate Joe Biden is nine points ahead of Pres. Trump in Wisconsin. Some of that support is coming from a different group of voters.

“About 3% of Wisconsinites are either voting third party or undecided, combined,” said Professor Mike Wagner of UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Wagner is one of many political experts who conducted a survey of voters for the UW-Madison Election Research Center. For three months, researchers have studied voters in three battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

“Biden seems to have closed the gap and overtaken Pres. Trump as compared to 2016, because of his success with new voters and those who voted third-party last time.”

In all three states, more than half of likely voters tell pollsters they plan to vote (or have already voted) for Biden. In the Badger state, his lead over the incumbent has more than doubled from four points to nine.

Eight hundred respondents were surveyed in each of the three states. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.98% in Michigan, 4.20% in Pennsylvania and 3.73% in Wisconsin. For likely voters, the margin of error is 4.20% in Michigan, 4.45% in Pennsylvania and 4.07% in Wisconsin.

As we close in on Election Day in battleground Wisconsin, no matter who gets the votes, it’s the vote itself that counts.

“This election has not gone back and forth, so I think it would be more surprising if Trump overtook Biden in this last week.”

Those surveyed were also asked what their top concerns were for a presidential candidate.

About 51% of Biden supporters said the coronavirus pandemic, and about 45% of Trump supporters said the economy, according to the survey.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Madison outlines precautions taken on Election Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison outlined the precautions taken to ensure vote security Monday ahead of the presidential election next week.

National

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

News

Wisconsin mayors challenge each other to make voting as safe, accessible as possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin gathered virtually Monday to discuss how election activities are shaping up in their respective cities.

News

UW awaits Badger QB's follow-up COVID test results

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

State

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court sides with GOP in refusing to extend Wisconsin deadline for absentee ballots received after Election Day.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from students who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Study: Undecided, third party voters lean Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mayors discuss state of election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UW awaits results of Badger QB COVID-19 follow up test

Updated: 2 hours ago