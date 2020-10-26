UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new political survey from UW-Madison shows that presidential candidate Joe Biden is nine points ahead of Pres. Trump in Wisconsin. Some of that support is coming from a different group of voters.

“About 3% of Wisconsinites are either voting third party or undecided, combined,” said Professor Mike Wagner of UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Wagner is one of many political experts who conducted a survey of voters for the UW-Madison Election Research Center. For three months, researchers have studied voters in three battleground states: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

“Biden seems to have closed the gap and overtaken Pres. Trump as compared to 2016, because of his success with new voters and those who voted third-party last time.”

In all three states, more than half of likely voters tell pollsters they plan to vote (or have already voted) for Biden. In the Badger state, his lead over the incumbent has more than doubled from four points to nine.

Eight hundred respondents were surveyed in each of the three states. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3.98% in Michigan, 4.20% in Pennsylvania and 3.73% in Wisconsin. For likely voters, the margin of error is 4.20% in Michigan, 4.45% in Pennsylvania and 4.07% in Wisconsin.

As we close in on Election Day in battleground Wisconsin, no matter who gets the votes, it’s the vote itself that counts.

“This election has not gone back and forth, so I think it would be more surprising if Trump overtook Biden in this last week.”

Those surveyed were also asked what their top concerns were for a presidential candidate.

About 51% of Biden supporters said the coronavirus pandemic, and about 45% of Trump supporters said the economy, according to the survey.

