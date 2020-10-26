Advertisement

UW-Madison to continue furloughs, avoid ‘dramatic cuts’

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Chancellor Rebecca Blank offered hope for next year, telling employees on Monday that “we expect to avoid the sort of dramatic cuts that many feared.”

Blank told more than 21,000 faculty, staff and other employees in an email that the planned furloughs and a continued hiring freeze won’t be enough to balance the budget.

She says additional cuts that will be announced in the next several weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

State

HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

News

Contestants with Wisconsin ties represent the Badger State on The Voice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Three contestants with Wisconsin ties are representing the Badger State on NBC's The Voice.

Environment

DNR wants to raise mining fees, require more detailed plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin environmental officials want to dramatically increase regulatory costs for mining in the state.

Latest News

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

State

Officials urge those eligible to plan their vote this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorneys general across the country, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, are urging eligible voters to plan how they will be voting for the 2020 presidential election.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
That breaks down to approximately one positive for every thirty residents.

State

Ace, the eldery dog needing hospice care, has found a home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Forest County Humane Society says after an overwhelming response for someone to provide ‘hospice care’ for an elderly dog named Ace, he’s found his new home.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence headed to Mosinee days before election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Pence is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Airport on Wednesday.

Politics

Second lady Karen Pence coming to Waterloo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Second Lady Karen Pence will head to Waterloo this week to rally supporters of her husband and President Donald Trump.