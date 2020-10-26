Verona Public Library to move to curbside pick-up in response to increasing COVID-19 cases
The library will move to curbside service only beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Public Library announced Sunday that it will close the library and move to curbside pick-up only beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
The decision was made due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. The library said in a Facebook post that they feel a responsibility to do their part in preventing community spread of the virus.
Curbside pick-up is available by calling the library at 608-845-7180 or by scheduling an appointment online. Library hours will remain the same.
Learn more about hours, curbside pick-up and returning materials here.
