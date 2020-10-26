Vice President Mike Pence headed to Mosinee days before election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly six weeks after his boss hosted a rally in Mosinee, Vice President Mike Pence will make his own journey to the central Wisconsin city.

According to the Trump campaign, Pence will speak at 3 p.m. Wednesday from the Central Wisconsin Airport, 100 CWA Dr., in Mosinee. Doors for the event open at 1 p.m. and close an hour-and-a -half later. Tickets are available here.

Pence’s stop this week corresponds with his wife’s trip to Waterloo on the same day. Second Lady Karen Pence will headline an event at the The Venue at River’s Edge.

In September, President Donald Trump also visited Mosinee, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016.

