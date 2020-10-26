Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Revenue to hold Unclaimed Property Auction now into November

(WVLT)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Interested in some unclaimed coins, money, stamps, jewelry and other treasures? The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property Section will hold an online auction beginning Monday and lasting until Nov. 9.

The Department says the unclaimed items are contents of safe deposit boxes held for the required amount of time by law.

Hosting the auction is the Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction.

The items are available now for in-person and online viewing on the auction site wisconsinsurplus.com.

Visit DOR’s Unclaimed Property page for more information about the program and search the unclaimed property database to see if you or someone you know has unclaimed property in Wisconsin.

