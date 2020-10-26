Wisconsin surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reached another unsettling milestone in the ongoing battle against coronavirus as the Dept. of Health Services recorded the 200,000th confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic reached the state in March.

In all, DHS numbers show 201,049 people have contracted the virus since early March, when it first reached Wisconsin. That breaks down to approximately one positive for every thirty residents.

The state went over 220 days before reporting its 100,000th positive test. The next 100,000 cases came just 36 days later.

COVID-19 IN WISCONSIN Confirmed Cases 201,049 100% Active Cases 41,067 20,4% Recovered Cases 158,158 78.7% Total Hospitalized 10,416 5.2% Total Deaths 1,788 0.9%

On Monday, the agency’s daily tracker showed 2,883 more people tested positive. That’s significantly down from recent days, however the first day of the week usually sees the fewest cases.

The drop however has let the seven day rolling average for new cases fall below 4,000 for the first time since Friday. It currently sits at 3,879 cases per day over the previous seven days, more than double the seven-day average a little more than a month ago, when Wisconsin first crossed into six-digits for cases.

In a tweet about its latest numbers, DHS also pointed out that the average has risen 405 percent in two months.

Of the more than 200,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus, approximately one in 20 of them needed to be hospitalized at some point after testing positive. The 84 more people who were admitted in the past day brought the total number currently hospitalized to just under 1,300 patients, 320 of whom are in intensive care.

With ten more deaths recorded by DHS on Monday, the total number of people who have now died from complications related to the virus now stands at 1,788, or just under one percent of the total who have tested positive.

