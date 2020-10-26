Advertisement

Wisconsin surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin reached another unsettling milestone in the ongoing battle against coronavirus as the Dept. of Health Services recorded the 200,000th confirmed COVID-19 case since the pandemic reached the state in March.

In all, DHS numbers show 201,049 people have contracted the virus since early March, when it first reached Wisconsin. That breaks down to approximately one positive for every thirty residents.

The state went over 220 days before reporting its 100,000th positive test. The next 100,000 cases came just 36 days later.

COVID-19 IN WISCONSIN
Confirmed Cases201,049100%
Active Cases41,06720,4%
Recovered Cases158,15878.7%
Total Hospitalized10,4165.2%
Total Deaths1,7880.9%

On Monday, the agency’s daily tracker showed 2,883 more people tested positive. That’s significantly down from recent days, however the first day of the week usually sees the fewest cases.

The drop however has let the seven day rolling average for new cases fall below 4,000 for the first time since Friday. It currently sits at 3,879 cases per day over the previous seven days, more than double the seven-day average a little more than a month ago, when Wisconsin first crossed into six-digits for cases.

In a tweet about its latest numbers, DHS also pointed out that the average has risen 405 percent in two months.

Of the more than 200,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus, approximately one in 20 of them needed to be hospitalized at some point after testing positive. The 84 more people who were admitted in the past day brought the total number currently hospitalized to just under 1,300 patients, 320 of whom are in intensive care.

With ten more deaths recorded by DHS on Monday, the total number of people who have now died from complications related to the virus now stands at 1,788, or just under one percent of the total who have tested positive.

Latest News

Education

UW-Madison to continue furloughs, avoid ‘dramatic cuts’

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Furloughs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will continue for the first six months of 2021 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

State

HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

News

Contestants with Wisconsin ties represent the Badger State on The Voice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Three contestants with Wisconsin ties are representing the Badger State on NBC's The Voice.

Environment

DNR wants to raise mining fees, require more detailed plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin environmental officials want to dramatically increase regulatory costs for mining in the state.

Latest News

News

Milton woman designs bras for others with breast cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
A 33-year-old breast cancer survivor is hoping to support other women facing the same battle she once did.Lina Owen, of Milton, is designing her own line of bras. They are specifically made for mastectomy and reconstruction recovery.

State

Officials urge those eligible to plan their vote this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Attorneys general across the country, including Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, are urging eligible voters to plan how they will be voting for the 2020 presidential election.

State

Ace, the eldery dog needing hospice care, has found a home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Forest County Humane Society says after an overwhelming response for someone to provide ‘hospice care’ for an elderly dog named Ace, he’s found his new home.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence headed to Mosinee days before election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Pence is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Airport on Wednesday.

Politics

Second lady Karen Pence coming to Waterloo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Second Lady Karen Pence will head to Waterloo this week to rally supporters of her husband and President Donald Trump.