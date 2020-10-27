Advertisement

City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

By Elise Romas
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, city clerks are testing tally machines used to process ballots.

Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

The technology, used in Edgerton, is the same technology used in all Dane and Rock county municipalities.

Hagglund said it’s highly unlikely anyone would be able to tamper with the machine, either physically or through a cyber-attack. Employees check the hardware within a week of the election to make sure everything works. As soon as staff approves the machine, it’s locked away in a room or closet. It’s also not connected to the internet, so no one from the outside of the building can hack in digitally.

“But the true numbers really come from the tapes and the actual ballots,” Hagglund said. “So, even if someone got into the modem information, the print outs are the actual true results of the election.”

NBC15 News also checked in with Stoughton City Clerk, Holly Licht. She said there’s a seal placed on the machines to verify they’ve been tested and are ready for election day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

“Stay home:” Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 rates shatter records

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Evers urged everyone in Wisconsin to stop thinking COVID-19 is something that only happens elsewhere

News

Tally machine checks ahead of Election Day

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Rock Co. sees steady surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning

Updated: 39 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Ballot error: Two voters' ballots switched in Menomonee Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wisconsin reports far more new cases and deaths than ever before

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Hy-Vee rolling out automatic shopping cart sterilization devices

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be installing a new sterilization system for its shopping carts in the coming weeks, according to the company.

News

MPD warns of spike thefts at gas stations, grocery store parking lots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department is recommending drivers lock their vehicles while pumping gas after seeing a spike in theft cases at gas stations and grocery story parking lots.

Local

Green Bay Packers donate 5 grants to Wisconsin nonprofits for social justice efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers are donating five $50,000 grants to nonprofit organizations that support social justice efforts across Wisconsin, including two in Madison.