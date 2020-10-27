City clerks check voting machines ahead of Election Day

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, city clerks are testing tally machines used to process ballots.

Edgerton City Clerk Treasurer Cindy Hagglund told NBC15 News she’s received a handful of phone calls from concerned voters about machine hacking.

The technology, used in Edgerton, is the same technology used in all Dane and Rock county municipalities.

Hagglund said it’s highly unlikely anyone would be able to tamper with the machine, either physically or through a cyber-attack. Employees check the hardware within a week of the election to make sure everything works. As soon as staff approves the machine, it’s locked away in a room or closet. It’s also not connected to the internet, so no one from the outside of the building can hack in digitally.

“But the true numbers really come from the tapes and the actual ballots,” Hagglund said. “So, even if someone got into the modem information, the print outs are the actual true results of the election.”

NBC15 News also checked in with Stoughton City Clerk, Holly Licht. She said there’s a seal placed on the machines to verify they’ve been tested and are ready for election day.

