Advertisement

City of Madison outlines precautions taken on Election Day

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison outlined the precautions they take to ensure vote security Monday ahead of the presidential election next week.

Programming Madison election equipment and designing ballots

The city explained that they have a paper-based voting system with a paper trail.

The Dane County Clerk’s Office designs Madison’s ballots, as well as programming their election equipment. The county clerk also programs memory devices, which are digitally signed each election, for Election Day using a computer within the county clerk’s office that lets voters mark their ballot using ExpressVote and lets tabulators count the vote. The computer is in a standalone room that is secure and only used for ballot design and election coding.

Each tabulator and ExpressVote requires an authentication step before it can be read.

Each ballot is printed from a PDF file and is counted using the same technology used for standardized tests. Each oval on the ballot is reviewed and verified before being printed.

The County Clerk will then mark and test thousands of ballots in a pre-test, which takes several days. Each memory stick used on Election Day and absentee voting is included in the test. The city added that each ballot style and memory stick is tested to make sure they will accurately understand a ballot.

Once the pre-test is over, the County Clerk will seal up the memory stick with tamper-evident seals and hand deliver them to municipal clerks' offices. Each city will also develop a plan for the clerk and municipality’s public equipment test. State law requires that the test, open to the public, is held within 10 days of the election.

The tabulator is a single-purpose voting machine, meaning once a program is installed, it is not possible for a separate device to overwrite that programming. The city clerk’s office also documents the serial numbers used on the seals of each tabulator and ballot cart.

Election Day

The tabulator is plugged in on election morning and will print out a report to verify each location is starting with zero votes counted. The number on the tabulator will be compared to the number of voters who checked into a poll book on at least an hourly basis until the polls close.

Anyone but a candidate on the ballot can sign in as an observer to watch what is happening at a poll.

As the polls close, the city noted that poll workers will verify the number of votes matches the ballots cast again and if they find a discrepancy, they will resolve it before airing the results. They will then print off the results and read them to everyone at the polling place. They can then send the unofficial results to the County Clerk via a modem, which is only programmed to connect to the County Clerk’s Office.

Determining Election Results

The city said that unofficial results from each polling place are encrypted and are delivered to a computer that is separate from the computer used to design ballots. Election results will not be official until they are certified by the Board of Canvassers.

The Dane County Clerk will randomly select wards to audit, as they do after every election,

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to Sauk Co. weddings

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Sauk Co. health officials are recommending people who recently attended weddings should quarantine.

National

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

News

Wisconsin mayors challenge each other to make voting as safe, accessible as possible

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin gathered virtually Monday to discuss how election activities are shaping up in their respective cities.

News

UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elise Romas
Prof. Mike Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

Latest News

News

UW awaits Badger QB's follow-up COVID test results

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court sides with GOP in refusing to extend Wisconsin deadline for absentee ballots received after Election Day.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from students who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Study: Undecided, third party voters lean Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Mayors discuss state of election

Updated: 1 hours ago