Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary takes each day as it comes

Janesville, Wis. (WMTV) - Several teachers at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville are working from home – while their students are still physically in class. For one teacher, the move is all about safety for her and her family.

Fifth grade teacher Amanda Malchow started the year in the classroom, but several weeks ago, she began working remotely – something she thought might happen.

“I knew it was potentially a reality,” said Malchow.

Her doctor told her working virtually was safer. At the time NBC15 interviewed her via Zoom, Malchow was nine months pregnant awaiting the arrival of her third child.

She has since given birth to a healthy baby boy named Leo.

But while she was working from home, Malchow was interacting with her students through a large screen while an aide in the classroom watched and helped students if they needed it.

“If you would have asked me a year ago if I could do my job from home, I would have said you were crazy, but you know, we are making it work,” she said.

The change is just one of many schools are facing during this unprecedented year.

“We are still face-to-face, thank goodness,” said principal Stephanie Pajerski. Pajerski says despite all the changes, students are still held to the same academic standard.

“So, we knew that coming into this year, there would be a universal dip in our where students are at right now and so we’ve planned accordingly,” she said. “We know where we need to get them by the end of the year, and we personalized learning for all students, so this year is no different,”

Malchow agrees. She says after the disruption in the spring, students are understandably behind. But she believes there’s no time to waste.

“We can’t spend the year re-teaching, because we don’t know how this year is going to go and we don’t want to have this huge group of kids trying to play catch up from the previous year,” added Malchow.

Van Buren is a “POD” style school. There are no classrooms in the traditional sense -- with four walls and a door. It’s an open-air concept.

“It’s more challenging to keep classrooms separate. We are a collaborative school,” said Pajerski.

Keeping students apart can be tough. But they’re also able to spread out a little more.

“So, the fact that we can move our walls and make our learning space larger definitely is a helpful tool and we’ve utilized pretty much every inch of our building,” added Pajerski.

Student Fabi Discua Maldonado doesn’t mind wearing a mask and hopes in-person learning continues.

“It’s not bad, I’m used to it now,” she said. “I used to think we would go virtual and I think we might go virtual soon. I don’t know. But everything has been good so far,”

