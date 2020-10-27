DeForest crossing guard celebrates 8 years of work, 80 years of life

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A DeForest crossing guard celebrated eight years on the job on Monday, but also turned 80 years old.

When Roger Guffey was asked what gets him out of bed each morning, he said that as he does more things, he becomes more active.

“I’m still in pretty good shape for an old guy,” Guffey said. “And of course, the kids. These guys are super and I really enjoy being around them.”

Guffey said he plans to retire at the end of the year.

