Developer drops plans for controversial wind farm in Green Co.

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) - The developer of a controversial wind farm in Green County has scrapped plans for the project.

EDF Renewables had planned to build 24 turbines in the town of Jefferson near the Illinois border. The wind farm, one of only a handful under of development in Wisconsin, would have been the sixth-largest in the state, with a capacity of 65 megawatts.

Participating landowners have received letters notifying them that EDF Renewables was terminating its lease agreements.

The developer did not say why. Opponents of the project feared it would affect property values and health.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.