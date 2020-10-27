Dry Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After an active week of weather, calmer conditions will begin to settle in. A few clouds and flurries tonight will give way to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Lows tonight into the middle 20s with highs on Tuesday around 40 degrees. Highs will push 50 degrees on Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance come Thursday. Right now, outside of a few clouds, we shouldn’t feel a huge impact. A much larger storm system will bypass us to the south.

Highs by the weekend will be back to the 50s, just in time for Halloween. The dry and seasonable pattern should continue through the first half of next week, and that includes Election Day. Our next big weathermaker is likely more than a week away as we round out October and head into November.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.