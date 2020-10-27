Advertisement

Dry Week Ahead

Warming Temperatures
Madison
Madison
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After an active week of weather, calmer conditions will begin to settle in. A few clouds and flurries tonight will give way to mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Lows tonight into the middle 20s with highs on Tuesday around 40 degrees. Highs will push 50 degrees on Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance come Thursday. Right now, outside of a few clouds, we shouldn’t feel a huge impact. A much larger storm system will bypass us to the south.

Highs by the weekend will be back to the 50s, just in time for Halloween. The dry and seasonable pattern should continue through the first half of next week, and that includes Election Day. Our next big weathermaker is likely more than a week away as we round out October and head into November.

Madison officially recorded its first measurable snow on Sunday.

Light snow flurries move across Wisconsin tonight. Accumulations are more likely farther NW of Madison.

Light snowfall accumulations will be possible Sunday through Sunday night

A rain/snow mix overspreads Wisconsin on Sunday. The event kicks off a rather quiet week of weather.

It’s going to be a chilly weekend. Highs will only be near or just above 40 degrees.