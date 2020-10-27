Advertisement

Forward Madison FC parts ways with head coach

FMFC says it has begun an international search for a new Head Coach and is seeking diverse candidates
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison FC is mutually parting ways with Technical Director and Head Coach Daryl Shore. The professional soccer team announced the leadership change Monday, noting that Shore’s contract ran through the 2020 season.

“We would like to thank Daryl for his help in launching Forward Madison,” Forward Madison Chief Operating Officer and Owner Conor Caloia said. “We will be forever grateful for his time and effort in getting this Club off the ground. Daryl is a true professional and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

FMFC says it has begun an international search for a new Head Coach and is seeking diverse candidates.

“Our ownership and our fans have high expectations for this Club,” Caloia said. “We are committed to bringing a USL League One championship to our great fans in Madison and beyond.”

The team made the USL League One playoffs during its inaugural season in 2019 and finished the 2020 campaign in seventh place with a 5-5-6 mark. In his two seasons as Head Coach Shore was 17-14-13 with Madison.

“I am grateful to the ownership group for giving me the opportunity to be the first head coach and technical director of Forward Madison FC,” Shore said. “I would like to thank my staff, the players, the front office and the fans for all of their support during my time with the club. I am proud of the groundwork we laid during these first two seasons to establish a culture and high standards, and I feel good about the direction the club is heading. Lastly, I wish everyone involved the best of luck for many many years to come.”

