Advertisement

Green Bay Packers donate 5 grants to Wisconsin nonprofits for social justice efforts

Two Madison nonprofits will receive the grants.
No fans at Packers home game
No fans at Packers home game(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are donating five $50,000 grants to nonprofit organizations that support social justice efforts across Wisconsin, including two in Madison.

The Packers explained Tuesday that the grants are part of their pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities.

The organizations who are being awarded include Madison nonprofits 100 Black Men of Madison Inc. as well as Urban League of Greater Madison Inc. group. The Building Our Future organization and The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, both in Kenosha, will be awarded, as well as Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee.

This is the third year the team has supported organizations financially to help them continue to enhance their programming.

The donations, which total up to $250,000, add to the two $150,000 social justice grants that the team already awarded this year to Milwaukee organizations Sherman Phoenix and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. They also donated $250,000 personally from Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and Laurie Murphy to several groups in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MPD warns of spike thefts at gas stations, grocery store parking lots

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Madison Police Department is recommending drivers lock their vehicles while pumping gas after seeing a spike in theft cases at gas stations and grocery story parking lots.

News

Suspected car theft arrested, stolen items seized by police

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A suspected car theft was arrested early Tuesday morning after witnesses reported seeing him attempting to open the doors of parked vehicles.

Coronavirus

UW Health says “winter resilience toolkits” may help people fight seasonal depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
With the winter months coming up soon, UW Health says making a winter resilience toolkit may help people fight a seasonal type of depression.

Local

Minnesota man arrested after allegedly running from troopers after speeding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Minnesota man was accused of his fourth operating while intoxicated citation early Tuesday morning after he allegedly ran away from troopers who were trying to stop him for speeding.

Latest News

Travel

WisDOT asks public’s input on proposed transportation plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on the future of transportation in the Badger State.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin reports far more new cases and deaths than ever before

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The record high numbers of COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continued Tuesday.

Entertainment

World Championship Cheese Contest postponed until 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The World Championship Cheese Contest that was originally planned for February in Madison has been postponed until 2022 due to welfare concerns.

Crime

Police: Janesville brothers’ feud leads to arson arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A feud between Janesville brothers landed one of them in jail

News

Spotting child abuse during virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Concerns are growing that child abuse is going unnoticed during the pandemic. Reports of abuse and neglect in Madison are down significantly. Teachers are finding new ways to spot potential abuse virtually.

Badgers

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.