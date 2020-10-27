Green Bay Packers donate 5 grants to Wisconsin nonprofits for social justice efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are donating five $50,000 grants to nonprofit organizations that support social justice efforts across Wisconsin, including two in Madison.

The Packers explained Tuesday that the grants are part of their pledge to support social justice and racial equality in Wisconsin communities.

The organizations who are being awarded include Madison nonprofits 100 Black Men of Madison Inc. as well as Urban League of Greater Madison Inc. group. The Building Our Future organization and The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund, both in Kenosha, will be awarded, as well as Leaders Igniting Transformation in Milwaukee.

This is the third year the team has supported organizations financially to help them continue to enhance their programming.

The donations, which total up to $250,000, add to the two $150,000 social justice grants that the team already awarded this year to Milwaukee organizations Sherman Phoenix and Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. They also donated $250,000 personally from Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and Laurie Murphy to several groups in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.