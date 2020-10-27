Hy-Vee rolling out automatic shopping cart sterilization devices

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major Iowa-based grocery retailer will be installing a new sterilization system for its shopping carts in the coming weeks, according to the company.

Hy-Vee, Inc., will deploy the system, which can sanitize the carts using a low-pressure spray of a disinfectant designed to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, to over 200 stores in its chain. IZZA Manufacturing, the Minnesota-based company that makes the device, claims that it can clean between one to two carts per second.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers' minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, said, in a statement.

The cart-cleaning system will reduce the need for employees to clean carts using spray cleaners throughout the day, the company said.

