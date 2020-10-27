Janesville PD executes search warrant, arrests eight on drug charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight people involved in a drug investigation were arrested Monday following the execution of a search warrant in Janesville by members of the JPD Street Crimes Unit and Patrol.

The JPD executed the warrant around noon at the 1200 block of S Grant St. as part of an investigation of alleged narcotics use and dealings. The police say 12 people were contacted at the residence as a result of the warrant and eight of them were arrested on a wide range of charges. Six of those arrested were held at the Rock County Jail.

The owner of the residence, 39-year-old Jamie Pofahl, was arrested for Maintaining a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Bail Jumping.

Jessica Easton, 36, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Prescription, Bail Jumping and Child Neglect.

Gina White, 36, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Daniel Miller, 36, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Drug and Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Prescription.

Michael Watrous, 35, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Department of Corrections Warrant.

Scott Croninger, 29, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda Mckinney, 32, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Department of Corrections Warrant.

Darryl Hill, 51, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Pills w/o Prescription and Possession of cocaine second offense felony.

Lastly, Jacob Brown, 27, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance second offense felony.

All are awaiting a court date in December.

