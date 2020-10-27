Advertisement

Madison police arrest suspect accused of trying to kill 71-year-old homeless man

Matthew D. Johnson was booked into Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted homicide and mayhem.
Matthew D. Johnson was booked into Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted homicide and mayhem.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested the man whose accused of trying to kill a 71-year-old homeless man while he slept.

According to an MPD report, Matthew D. Johnson was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted homicide and mayhem. After he was identified as a suspect, officers arrested Johnson without incident in the down town area of State Street.

Johnson allegedly attacked the victim early in the morning of July 30 near the intersection of State St. and Lake St. The victim, whose name was not released, told investigators he was sleeping on a blue tarp at the time.

The 71-year-old suffered multiple non-life threatening cuts to his lower torso and one to his face, according to the MPD report. After the assault, he was able to make it to a nearby convenience store to get help.

The victim told police he wasn’t able to give a good description of his assailant. However, investigators said at the time that they were going through surveillance images to identify the suspect.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Badgers

Report: Badgers QB Graham Mertz tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, meaning he will be out for at least the next three games for the Badgers.

Milwaukee imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 surges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The new health order takes effect Thursday.

Local

Developer drops plans for controversial wind farm in Green Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The developer of a controversial wind farm in Green County has scrapped plans for the project.

News

Class during COVID: Van Buren Elementary takes each day as it comes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Changes are inevitable as students and staff settle in to the new school year

Latest News

News

Madison photographer shoots nude models for pro-mask campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erin Sullivan
Madison photographer John Urban creates a pro-mask campaign called "Wear A Damn Mask" using nude models to catch attention.

News

The weather 'S' word the rest of the week is sunshine

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Nearly 13,000 early in-person absentee votes cast in Madison

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
The Madison city clerk reports a total of 12,715 absentee votes cast in person as of Oct. 26.

Local

DeForest crossing guard celebrates 8 years of work, 80 years of life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A DeForest crossing guard celebrated eight years on the job on Monday, but also turned 80 years old.

News

DeForest crossing guard celebrates 80th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a 50-foot fall in Devil’s Lake State Park

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
A Manawa woman is recovering after she survived what could have been a deadly fall in Devil’s Lake State Park.