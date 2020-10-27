Madison police arrest suspect accused of trying to kill 71-year-old homeless man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. arrested the man whose accused of trying to kill a 71-year-old homeless man while he slept.

According to an MPD report, Matthew D. Johnson was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of attempted homicide and mayhem. After he was identified as a suspect, officers arrested Johnson without incident in the down town area of State Street.

Johnson allegedly attacked the victim early in the morning of July 30 near the intersection of State St. and Lake St. The victim, whose name was not released, told investigators he was sleeping on a blue tarp at the time.

The 71-year-old suffered multiple non-life threatening cuts to his lower torso and one to his face, according to the MPD report. After the assault, he was able to make it to a nearby convenience store to get help.

The victim told police he wasn’t able to give a good description of his assailant. However, investigators said at the time that they were going through surveillance images to identify the suspect.

