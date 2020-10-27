Advertisement

Minnesota man arrested after allegedly running from troopers after speeding

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including an alleged fourth OWI offense.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - A Minnesota man was accused of his fourth operating while intoxicated citation early Tuesday morning after he allegedly ran away from troopers who were trying to stop him for speeding.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post trooper tried to stop a car around 1:00 a.m. on I-94 westbound near Tomah for excessively speeding. The car then exited the highway, reportedly trying to avoid the official.

According to a news release, the car then came to a stop and the driver exited on foot. Troopers located the suspect, 36-year-old Chad Nelson from Minnesota, with the help of the Monroe County Sheriff’s K9 unit.

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple charges, including an alleged fourth OWI offense.

