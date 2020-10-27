More than 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to Sauk Co. weddings

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Health Department is issuing a warning to anyone who has recently attended a wedding: the safest thing to do is to quarantine. More than 15 positive cases of COVID-19 may be linked to weddings in the area, and health officials expect that number to rise.

“If those folks are out, we’re going to possibly have a superspreader event, and that was something we wanted to stay away from," said Jeff Jelinek, incident commander for the Sauk County Health Department’s COVID-19 response, referring to people who have not tested positive but attended those weddings.

Health officials said weddings and other large gatherings continue to be high-risk activities.

“I think it gets challenging when people are eating and drinking and taking their mask off, and mingling, hugging, kissing, shaking hands,” said Jessie Phalen, nursing manager for Sauk County Health Department.

Phalen said the department is struggling to keep up with rising numbers, making contact tracing at large events nearly impossible.

“It’s really hard to nail down who might be a close contact,” she said.

The new cases could also be a concern for hospitals. Sauk County hospitals have seen a rise in patients but so far, have not reached capacity.

“We are in a much better place than we were say in April,” said Laura Walczak, SSM Health St. Clare hospital president. Walczak added, “We want our community to know that we are here to take care of them.”

However, increased hospitalizations are a regional concern.

“Nine of our 31 hospitals within our hospital region are at peak capacity,” Jelinek explained.

Officials did not share where the weddings have taken place.

NBC15 reached out to Vennebu Hill, a wedding venue in Baraboo, to find out how they are handling business during the pandemic.

“It’s a tug of war, it’s been challenging,” said co-owner Katie Klitzke.

Klitzke said 75 percent of events have been rescheduled to 2021, and they need continued revenue to sustain the business. However, safety is still a major concern.

“You can’t control everybody, and that’s what happens at the end of the night, when people are dancing,” Klitzke said.

Klitzke explained many couples have reduced their guest lists, and she and her staff are being as careful as possible. They sanitize bathrooms every hour, deep clean the venue after each event and use outdoor spaces as much as possible.

“Every staff member wears a mask the entire event,” Klitzke added.

Looking ahead to next year, Klitzke said she is considering additional policies if COVID-19 remains a problem.

“We’re going to require that we have control over the maximum person gathering,” she explained.

As of Monday afternoon, Sauk County reported 185 active cases of COVID-19, with two more people hospitalized since Friday. Officials are asking people to continue avoiding large gatherings like weddings and community events to help control the spread.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.