MPD identify suspect accused of driving stolen SUV into Beltline ditch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department have released the name of the man Monday they arrested last week who is accused of driving a stolen SUV into a Beltline ditch.

MPD identified the driver of the car as 20-year-old Shaquale M. Howard.

According to the MPD, the incident started around 9:30 a.m. Friday when a concerned citizen called them about an SUV that was running and parked behind the 5000 block of Camden Road. MPD could not see inside the vehicle because it had heavily tinted windows.

MPD decided to put down stop spike strips down near the car, saying they thought the suspect, Howard, may drive away.

One officer then opened the door, seeing a man inside with his eyes closed and allegedly found a gun on him with an extended magazine. As the officer shouted “Madison police!” at Howard, who then allegedly drove away and over the strips.

MPD pursued the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, which was reportedly losing its ability to accelerate. The tires shredded because of the holes from the strips.

Howard eventually crashed the Tiguan into the ditch off the East Beltline Hwy., near Stoughton Rd., before taking off on foot. An MPD officer then threw down a dragnet, which allowed officers to catch Howard and take him into custody.

Officials took Howard was taken into custody at the Dane County Jail and he was charged with allegedly operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct.

