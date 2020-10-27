Advertisement

MPD identify suspect accused of driving stolen SUV into Beltline ditch

MPD identified the driver of the car as 20-year-old Shaquale M. Howard.
Madison Police Department confiscated a gun from an SUV crash into a Beltline ditch.
Madison Police Department confiscated a gun from an SUV crash into a Beltline ditch.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department have released the name of the man Monday they arrested last week who is accused of driving a stolen SUV into a Beltline ditch.

MPD identified the driver of the car as 20-year-old Shaquale M. Howard.

According to the MPD, the incident started around 9:30 a.m. Friday when a concerned citizen called them about an SUV that was running and parked behind the 5000 block of Camden Road. MPD could not see inside the vehicle because it had heavily tinted windows.

MPD decided to put down stop spike strips down near the car, saying they thought the suspect, Howard, may drive away.

One officer then opened the door, seeing a man inside with his eyes closed and allegedly found a gun on him with an extended magazine. As the officer shouted “Madison police!” at Howard, who then allegedly drove away and over the strips.

MPD pursued the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan, which was reportedly losing its ability to accelerate. The tires shredded because of the holes from the strips.

Howard eventually crashed the Tiguan into the ditch off the East Beltline Hwy., near Stoughton Rd., before taking off on foot. An MPD officer then threw down a dragnet, which allowed officers to catch Howard and take him into custody.

Officials took Howard was taken into custody at the Dane County Jail and he was charged with allegedly operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, battery and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forward Madison FC parts ways with head coach

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Forward Madison FC is mutually parting ways with Technical Director and Head Coach Daryl Shore.

Local

City of Madison outlines precautions taken on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The City of Madison outlined the precautions taken to ensure vote security Monday ahead of the presidential election next week.

Coronavirus

More than 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to Sauk Co. weddings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Sauk Co. health officials are recommending people who recently attended weddings should quarantine.

National

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin mayors challenge each other to make voting as safe, accessible as possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Mayors of the five biggest cities in Wisconsin gathered virtually Monday to discuss how election activities are shaping up in their respective cities.

News

UW-Madison election survey shows Biden ahead of Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Prof. Mike Wagner said that 3% is about half the number of undecided and third-party voters in 2016.

News

UW awaits Badger QB's follow-up COVID test results

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court sides with GOP in refusing to extend Wisconsin deadline for absentee ballots received after Election Day.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
The drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from students who have recovered from COVID-19.

News

Badger Give Back Blood Drive aims to collect plasma from students who recovered from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago