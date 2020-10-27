Advertisement

MPD: Store employee, security guard injured after phones stolen at West Towne Mall

The employee ran after the suspects, but was struck in the face by one of the men.
.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An employee of a cellphone store and a mall security guard were injured Saturday night after a group of suspects allegedly stole phones from a store.

The U.S. Cellular employee said a group of suspects used a small cutting tool to take four cell phones around 7:45 p.m. at the store at West Towne Mall. According to Madison Police Department, the merchandise was worth over $4,500.

The employee ran after the suspects, but was struck in the face by one of the men. He then went to the hospitals to get stitches.

MPD continued, saying a West Towne Mall security guard tracked the stolen phones to an SUV parked in the mall lot. The car was unlocked and running with several phones inside. As the guard tried to turn the SUV off, a male suspect allegedly jumped into the drivers seat. A female passenger also climbed into the passenger seat.

As the security guard was still partially in the car, the driver sped away and dragged the security guard for a short distance. MPD added that the SUV hit two parked cars, thus injuring the security guard when his head head the windshield. The security guard was eventually taken to the hospital.

MPD said that the driver ran off, which left the female passenger in the car. MPD arrested 21-year-old Antoinette B. Martin, from Chicago, for alleged retail theft and party to the crime of receiving stolen property.

Three of the four stolen phones were collected from the SUV, as well as the cutting tool.

MPD added that the driver and two other male suspects have not been found. Madison Police did not give a description of the suspects.

