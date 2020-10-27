MPD warns of spike thefts at gas stations, grocery store parking lots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is recommending drivers lock their vehicles while pumping gas after seeing a spike in theft cases at gas stations and grocery story parking lots.

MPD said the trend continued Saturday when a 43-year-old Madison woman was filling her tank at a Kwik Trip on Maple Grove Rd.

The woman saw a red Cadillac SUV pull up to the pump next to her, but it left after a couple minutes. During the time it was there MPD suspects someone from inside the SUV got out and stole the woman’s laptop and purse because when she returned to the car they were gone.

MPD is also suggesting drivers keep their purses with them while at gas stations and in grocery store parking lots instead of leaving them in the car.

