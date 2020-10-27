Nationwide search for Beloit Snappers' stadium company president begins

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide search for the a company president who will oversee operations of the stadium being built for the Beloit Snappers is set to begin.

The team and Gateway Management Group announced Tuesday that they will be using Marquee Search to help select a company president.

The position will oversee all operations at the stadium year-round, including sports, movies and concerts.

The owner of Gateway Management Group Quint Studer noted that Marquee has helped the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs find leaders in their organizations.

“We’ve received hundreds of applications already for the position and will work closely with the experts at Marquee to identity the perfect candidate to lead this company,” Studer said.

Those who are interested in applying can apply for the position online.

