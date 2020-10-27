Advertisement

Nearly 13,000 early in-person absentee votes cast in Madison

The number of absentee votes cast in-person continues to climb as the presidential election is one week away.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Almost one week before Election Day, poll workers said in-person early voting is going well amid the pandemic.

According to the Madison city clerk, there were 2,332 absentee votes cast in person on Oct. 26

The clerk reports a total of 12,715 absentee votes cast in person as of Oct. 26.

The two most popular voting locations are the Madison city county building and Memorial Union on UW-Madison’s campus, according to city voting data.

Madison voters are getting a head start.

“I came to vote early trying to avoid the rush of voting day,” Dustin, Madison voter said. “It went very smoothly. I couldn’t be happier with how quick and easy it went.”

Dustin said the uptick in covid cases wasn’t keeping him from the polls.

“I’ve been in and around Madison for a while now, and I know how everyone here takes it very seriously,” he said.

The city added an additional polling location into the mix on Monday at Edgewood College.

“People are all appreciative of all the options and ways the city is making it possible to vote,” Liz Grubin, Madison poll worker said.

This is Grubin’s second time working the polls at the Madison city county building.

“Finding ways to contribute in some way and try to make a difference at all possible,” she said.

She said the majority of people come in to cast their vote but others avoid the chilly temps and stay in their cars for the drive-up option.

Grubin said having an election in a global pandemic is a challenge, but they’re making it work.

“It feels like there’s not a lot we can control right now and being able to be here and sort of be part of this meaningful process, it feels good,” Grubin said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

